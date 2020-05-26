UPDATE 1-Brazil's Centauro prepares share offer worth up to $173 mln -filing

(Adds banks hired, context)

SAO PAULO, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian sports good retailer Centauro will sell 25 million shares in an offering to raise money to finance acquisitions, a securities filing showed on Tuesday.

Based on the closing price of the shares on Monday, the offering may be worth up to 928.8 million reais ($172.89 million), including overallotments of up to 8,750,000 shares.

Grupo SBF SA, as the company is formally known, said the deal would be priced on June 4.

The investment banking units of Banco BTG Pactual SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA and Banco Santander Brasil SA will manage the offering.

Centauro is the second company to announce a share offering amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Brazil, which sparked a market rout. Parking lot operator Estapar listed its shares on Sao Paulo stock operator B3 SA earlier this month.

$1 = 5.3722 reais