SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian power utility Cia Energética de São Paulo said on Thursday its owner had filed a request with the local securities regulator to carry out a public tender for its common and preferred shares.

VRTM Energia Participações acquired control of Cesp, as the utility is known, in October. The public tender was foreseen in the bidding rules, the filing said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Toby Chopra)