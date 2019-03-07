EU food agency must release glyphosate studies -court

LUXEMBOURG, March 7 (Reuters) - The European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) must disclose details of studies on the toxicity and carcinogenic properties of glyphosate used in pesticides, the European Union’s top court ruled on Thursday.

“The public interest in having access to the information relating to emissions into the environment is specifically to know not only what is, or foreseeably will be, released into the environment, but also to understand the way in which the environment could be affected by the emissions in question,” the European Court of Justice said in a statement.

Judges annulled two decisions by EFSA that denied access to details of the studies into the substance, which campaigners say causes health dangers and should be banned.

