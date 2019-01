Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp said on Wednesday it would buy an oil refinery in Pasadena, Texas from Brazil’s Petrobras for $350 million.

The refinery has the capacity to process about 110,000 barrels of light crude per day. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumarditing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)