UPDATE 1-Chilean central bank slashes interest rate to 1% amid coronavirus blow

SANTIAGO, March 16 (Reuters) - Chile´s central bank said on Monday it would cut its interest rate to 1% from 1.75% in an extraordinary measure motivated by the global coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the bank said the unanimous decision was taken amid a “rapid and significant deterioration” of the Chilean economy because of coronavirus and the associated global financial turbulence.

The rate is the lowest in Chile in almost ten years, last reaching 1% in June 2010.

Chile’s central bank has held the interest rate steady for several months despite widespread protests over social inequality that began in October and caused billions in losses to business.

The bank said its decision was rooted in uncertainty around inflation, which reached with a whisker of its 4% target limit this month as the peso has weakened.

On Thursday, with the peso hitting a fresh historic low over coronavirus concerns and its main stock index .SPIPSA falling to a four-year low, the central bank said it would expand an intervention program aimed at ensuring liquidity and stabilizing the peso.

On Monday, it announced a rate cut along with other measures, including a bond sale and loan flexibility plans.

"The sanitary measures the authorities have adopted and a glance at what is happening in other countries suggests that the impact on sales and cashflows of particularly small and medium companies could be significant," it said in a statement.