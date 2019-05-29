Noticias de Mercados
May 29, 2019 / 1:16 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Chile inflation to creep up in May, interest rates to stay stable - poll

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

    May 29 (Reuters) - Monthly inflation in Chile is expected to
creep up 0.5 percent in May, a slight uptick over previous
months, according to a monthly poll of 63 traders published by
the central bank on Wednesday, while interest rates are
predicted to remain stable through the coming year. 
    Traders predict the bank will hold its key interest rate at
3.00 percent through June of 2020, as inflation in the world's
top copper producer continues to hover at the lower end of the
bank's target range.    
        
                      Median
                      estimate
                      (pct)
 Inflation in May     0.50
 Inflation in June    0.10
 Inflation over 12    2.80
 months               
 Interest rate in     3.00
 July                 
 Interest rate in     3.00
 October              
 Interest rate in 12  3.00
 months               
 exchange rate in 28  695.00
 days (peso/$)        
 
 (Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below