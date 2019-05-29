Chile inflation to creep up in May, interest rates to stay stable - poll

May 29 (Reuters) - Monthly inflation in Chile is expected to creep up 0.5 percent in May, a slight uptick over previous months, according to a monthly poll of 63 traders published by the central bank on Wednesday, while interest rates are predicted to remain stable through the coming year. Traders predict the bank will hold its key interest rate at 3.00 percent through June of 2020, as inflation in the world's top copper producer continues to hover at the lower end of the bank's target range. Median estimate (pct) Inflation in May 0.50 Inflation in June 0.10 Inflation over 12 2.80 months Interest rate in 3.00 July Interest rate in 3.00 October Interest rate in 12 3.00 months exchange rate in 28 695.00 days (peso/$) (Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Bernadette Baum)