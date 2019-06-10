Noticias de Mercados
June 10, 2019 / 1:03 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Chile central bank trims copper price estimate to $2.80 for 2019-2021

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

LIMA, June 10 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank on Monday trimmed its estimate for the average price of copper for 2019-2021 to $2.80 from $2.90, citing the impacts of the U.S.-China trade war on its top export, the bank said in a report.

The bank added in a report on its monetary policy that it expects inflation to converge to its goal of 3% next year.

On Friday, the bank surprised the market by slashing the benchmark interest rate 50 basis points to 2.5% and cutting its forecast for this year’s economic growth in Chile. (Reporting By Natalia Ramos Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below