Chile central bank trims copper price estimate to $2.80 for 2019-2021

LIMA, June 10 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank on Monday trimmed its estimate for the average price of copper for 2019-2021 to $2.80 from $2.90, citing the impacts of the U.S.-China trade war on its top export, the bank said in a report.

The bank added in a report on its monetary policy that it expects inflation to converge to its goal of 3% next year.

On Friday, the bank surprised the market by slashing the benchmark interest rate 50 basis points to 2.5% and cutting its forecast for this year’s economic growth in Chile. (Reporting By Natalia Ramos Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)