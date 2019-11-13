Chile central bank to offer up to $4 bln to facilitate liquidity

SANTIAGO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank said on Wednesday it would implement measures to facilitate dollar and peso liquidity in the financial system after weeks of social unrest.

The bank said in a statement it will inject up to $4.0 billion through 30- and 90-day swap tenders and would also implement a REPO, or repurchase agreement, program.

The programs will run from Nov. 14 through Jan. 9, subject to change depending on market conditions. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Chris Reese)