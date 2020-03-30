Chile cenbank says coronavirus to shrink economy, relieve inflationary pressure -minutes

SANTIAGO, March 30 (Reuters) - The coronavirus will shrink Chile´s economy and relieve inflationary pressure, a combination that led central bank policymakers to slash the interest rate earlier this month, according to minutes of their meeting released on Monday.

The policymakers dropped the interest rate three-quarters of a point in early March, to 1%, the lowest in 10 years.

“All of the policymakers agreed this is a scenario with an extraordinary high degree of uncertainty, rarely before seen, that extends from the real economy to the financial system,” the bank said in the minutes. Coronavirus is only the latest of Chile´s economic worries. Mass protests and riots over inequality that broke out late in 2019 have already ravaged the country´s economy, leaving businesses with billions in losses and damages and hammering the country´s growth.

The bankers said in the early March meeting “there was no doubt” the new uncertainties would lead Chile´s economy to further contract, while relieving a recent upward tendency in inflation.

Based on this scenario, three of the bank´s board members voted for a three-quarter percentage point cut, the minutes said, while two preferred a half-point reduction.

Bank policymakers meet again Tuesday. A poll of traders last week predicted they would cut the key rate again, to 0.5%. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Fabian Cambero Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)