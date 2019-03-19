Chile's Codelco, Ecuador's Enami to sign Llurimagua copper deal - minister

SANTIAGO, March 19 (Reuters) - Chilean state-run miner Codelco and its Ecuadorian counterpart Enami will sign an agreement in a few days to jointly develop a copper project in Ecuador, Chilean mining minister Baldo Prokurica said on Tuesday.

Llurimagua is in the advanced exploration stage and could become the first mine Codelco, the world’s largest copper miner, operates abroad following years of efforts to expand internationally.

“We are in the final stages and we hope that with the visit of the Ecuadorian president to Chile, he will be part of the signing of the agreements,” the minister told reporters.

The project, about 50 miles (80 km) northeast of Ecuador’s capital of Quito, has faced resistance from a nearby community over environmental concerns. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; writing by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Susan Thomas)