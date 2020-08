SANTIAGO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chile´s state-run miner Codelco, the world´s largest copper producer, said it would re-start the operations and projects it had suspended due to coronavirus beginning next week.

The miner had been forced to delay several of the projects as cases of the virus spread throughout its operations. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Dave Sherwood; editing by Diane Craft)