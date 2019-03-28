Chile's Codelco to boost production at El Teniente copper mine

SANTIAGO, March 28 (Reuters) - State-owned Chilean copper miner Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, expects output at its El Teniente mine to rise to more than 500,000 tonnes per year by 2025, according to a report from the company.

The increase would position the mine, which produced 465,000 tonnes of copper in 2018, as one of the world’s largest deposits.

The company said it was implementing a strategy that would allow it to “add fresh reserves to replenish the sectors of El Teniente that are exhausted, renovating existing mines and presenting new opportunities,” according to the document sent to Reuters. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Cassandra Garrison, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)