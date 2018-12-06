Noticias de Mercados
December 6, 2018 / 8:56 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 31 minutes ago

Chile's Codelco agrees contract with Gabriela Mistral mine workers

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SANTIAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chile’s state copper miner Codelco said on Thursday it had reached agreement on a new collective labor contract in early negotiations with the union of workers at its Gabriela Mistral mine in northern Chile.

The 36-month contract included a signing bonus of 4.2 million pesos ($6,216.63) and a 2 million peso ($2,960.30) premium paid to workers for agreeing to the early negotiation, Codelco, the world’s No. 1 copper producer, said in a statement.

The deal, approved by 91.7 percent of the union, also included 1.1 percent salary increases, Codelco said.

Gabriela Mistral produced around 122,700 tonnes of copper in 2017.

$1=676 pesos Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Grant McCool

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

Todas las cotizaciones tienen como mínimo 15 minutos de retraso. Vea aquí la lista completa de mercados y retrasos.

© 2018 Reuters.Todos los derechos reservados.