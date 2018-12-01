Codelco strikes contract deal with workers at Ministro Hales mine

SANTIAGO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chile’s state copper miner Codelco said on Saturday it had reached agreement on a new collective labor contract with the union of workers at its Ministro Hales mine in northern Chile.

The 36-month contract, which includes a signing bonus of 7 million pesos ($10,423) and a boost to salaries of 1.2 percent, was approved by 53 percent of the union, Codelco said in a statement.

Ministro Hales produced around 215,000 tonnes of copper in 2017.

Codelco is the world’s No. 1 copper producer.

$1=672 pesos Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Daniel Wallis