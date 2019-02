SANTIAGO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chile’s mines minister Baldo Prokurica on Friday maintained the government’s 2019 copper price prediction of $3.05 per pound.

Prokurica told a press conference in Santiago he was holding the price outlook amid optimism around US-China trade talks taking place in Washington at present.

Reporting by Marion Giraldo; writing by Aislinn Laing Editing by Chizu Nomiyama