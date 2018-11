SANTIAGO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The workers union at BHP’s Spence copper mine in Chile started a strike after layoffs earlier this week, union president Ronald Salcedo said on Wednesday, shutting down operations at the northern Chilean deposit.

“None of our people are working, which means the entire operation is shut down at this time,” Salcedo told Reuters. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara Writing by Dave Sherwood Editing by Edmund Blair)