Chile's copper mines post mixed results through Nov 2018 - Cochilco

SANTIAGO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chile’s largest copper mines posted mixed results through November of 2018, with a slight drop in output at state miner Codelco offset by a surge in production from BHP’s Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine.

In all, copper production in the world’s top producer of the red metal reached 5.33 million tonnes, a 6 percent increase over the same period the previous year.

Escondida, in northern Chile, produced 1.15 million tonnes through November, up 40.7 percent compared with the same period in 2017, when an historic strike shut down the mine for more than 40 days.

Production from state-run miner Codelco’s deposits reached 1.621 million tonnes in the first 11 months of 2018, a drop of 2.4 percent over the previous period with downturns at almost all its facilities.

The country's second-largest mine by output Collahuasi, owned by Anglo American Plc and Glencore Plc, ramped up production by 5.8 percent to 502,600 tonnes.