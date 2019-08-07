Output at Chile's Codelco copper miner fell 12.1% in H1 vs H1 2018 - Cochilco

SANTIAGO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Production at Chile’s state-owned Codelco copper mining company fell 12.1% to 769,400 tonnes in the first half of 2019 compared with the same period last year, the country’s Cochilco copper commission said on Wednesday.

BHP Group’s Escondida copper mine - the world’s largest - also saw production fall 12% in the first half to 569,900 tonnes, Cochilco said. And the Collahuasi copper mine in northern Chile, a joint venture between Anglo American Plc and Glencore Plc, produced 254,700 tonnes in the first six months of the year, 2.8 percent lower versus the first half of last year. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; writing by Hugh Bronstein; editing by Jonathan Oatis)