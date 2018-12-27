Chile's Collahuasi aims to extend output at copper mine with $3.2 bln project

SANTIAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Collahuasi, owned by Anglo American Plc and Glencore Plc, has applied for an environmental permit to extend the life of its deposit with an estimated $3.2 billion investment, the company said on Thursday.

The project at Collahuasi, one of the world’s largest copper mines with an estimated 2018 production of 545,000 tonnes, will upgrade operations to improve efficiency and production, the statement said. (Reporting By Antonio de la Jara; editing by Grant McCool)