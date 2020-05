(Corrects month to March)

SANTIAGO, May 4 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic activity dropped 3.5% in March from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

The bank’s IMACEC economic activity index declined 5.7% compared to the previous month, as the country went into economic and social shutdown after the arrival in Chile of the new coronavirus.

The index encompasses about 90% of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.

