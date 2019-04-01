Chile central bank cuts growth, inflation forecast for 2019

SANTIAGO, April 1 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank cut its 2019 economic growth forecast to 3 to 4 percent from a previous forecast of 3.25 to 4.25 percent in its quarterly IPoM report on Monday, signaling a more cautious easing of monetary stimulus amid sluggish inflation.

Inflation has been more subdued than initially expected in the world’s top copper exporter in recent months. In the IPoM report, the bank revised down its 2019 year-end inflation forecast to 2.6 percent from its previous forecast in December of 2.9 percent.

