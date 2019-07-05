Chile mining sector continues to lag on growth

SANTIAGO, July 5 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic activity rose 2.3 percent in May from the same month a year ago, the central bank said on Friday, as the top copper producer´s crucial mining sector continued to lag.

The IMACEC economic activity index encompasses about 90 percent of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.

Mining activity in May dropped 2.3 percent compared with the same month in 2018 as the sector continued to confront sharply falling ore grades at its largest deposits.

Non-mining activity grew by 2.8 percent, the bank said.

