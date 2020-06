SANTIAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic activity plunged 14.1% in April from the same month a year ago, the central bank said on Monday, as measures to contain the coronavirus battered the economy of the world’s top copper producer.

The bank’s IMACEC economic activity index encompasses about 90% of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood, editing by Louise Heavens)