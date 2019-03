SANTIAGO, March 5 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic activity was up 2.4 percent in January from the same month a year ago, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The IMACEC economic activity index encompasses about 90 percent of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.

Compared with December, economic activity was up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Kevin Liffey)