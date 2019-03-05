UPDATE 1-Chile economic activity up 2.4 pct in January on year

(Adds details on mining and non-mining activity, context)

By Aislinn Laing

SANTIAGO, March 5 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic activity was up 2.4 percent in January from the same month a year ago, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Compared with December, economic activity was up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent.

The IMACEC economic activity index encompasses about 90 percent of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.

Mining activity in Chile, the world’s top copper miner, decreased 4.3 percent from a year earlier, and 3.6 percent from a month ago, but was counter-balanced by an increase in the services sector.

The state miner Codelco’s second-largest mine, Chuquicamata, has been undergoing maintenance work while several of Codelco’s smelters have also been off-line for refits to comply with new emissions regulations. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Bernadette Baum)