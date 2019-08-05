UPDATE 1-Chile's economic activity up 1.3% in June from year ago -central bank

(Adds details of index report)

SANTIAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic activity rose 1.3% in June from the same month a year ago due to slow expansion in the country’s key mining sector, the central bank said on Monday.

The reading was below market expectations of 2.4% growth.

Mining activity in June rose a scant 0.3%. Non-mining activity grew by 1.4%, the bank said.

The IMACEC activity index encompasses about 90 percent of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures. The index was unchanged from May, the bank said. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Nick Zieminski and Paul Simao)