Chile economic activity growth up 3.2%, mining continues sluggish

SANTIAGO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic activity rose 3.2 percent in July from the same month a year ago, the central bank said on Thursday, boosted by manufacturing and trade even as mining activity continued to lag in the world’s top copper producer.

The IMACEC economic activity index encompasses about 90 percent of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.

Mining activity in July grew 1.1 percent compared with the same month in 2018 as the sector continued to confront falling ore grades at its largest deposits.

Non-mining activity grew by 3.4 percent, the bank said.

