SANTIAGO, March 18 (Reuters) - Chile’s gross domestic product contracted by 2.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Chile was ravaged in late 2019 by riots over inequality that begin in mid-October. The protests, which continued through the end of 2019, dimmed prospects for growth and investment in the world’s top copper producer. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Alex Richardson)