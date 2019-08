SANTIAGO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chile said consumer prices rose 0.2% in July, while inflation for the last 12 months was running at 2.2%, the government’s official statistics agency said on Thursday.

The central bank’s inflation target is 2.0% to 4.0% per year.

