Chile consumer prices unchanged in Sept, annual inflation lags at 2.1%

SANTIAGO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Chilean consumer prices were unchanged in September, the government’s statistics agency said on Tuesday, as slight increases in some beverages were counterbalanced by a fall in transportation prices.

Annual inflation was 2.1 percent, at the bottom of the central bank’s target range as the country’s dominant mining sector continues to lag.

Concerns over lagging inflation and a slow-moving economy in the world’s top copper producer prompted the bank to twice slash interest rates since June.

Reporting by Dave Sherwood