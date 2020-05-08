UPDATE 1-Chile says consumer prices steady in April, annual inflation 3.4%

(Updates with additional context)

SANTIAGO, May 8 (Reuters) - Chile consumer prices stayed steady in April, the government’s statistics agency said on Friday, as a drop in transportation and clothing costs was counterbalanced by an uptick in the price of food and beverages.

Annual inflation hit 3.4%, within the central bank’s 2% to 4% target range, the agency said.

Sputtering inflation and the potential for a “severe” economic contraction as a result of the coronavirus pandemic prompted Chile´s central bank last month to lower its benchmark interest rate to 0.5%, the lowest level in a decade.

Chile´s economy is largely export-driven, and among the most exposed in Latin America to faltering global demand for top commodities like copper, as well as many agriculture products.

The coronavirus outbreak hit the South American nation in early March. Since then, Chile has reported more than 24,000 cases and 285 deaths. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)