UPDATE 1-Chile inflation lags in May as lockdown measures drag on prices

SANTIAGO, June 5 (Reuters) - Chilean consumer prices fell 0.1% in May, the government’s statistics agency INE said on Friday, as the price of transportation, hotels and restaurants all dropped amid the growing coronavirus outbreak in the South American nation.

Annual inflation hit 2.8%, tending towards the low end of the central bank´s 2% to 4% target range.

Chile, long hailed as one of Latin America´s most stable economies, is now in the throes of the pandemic, reporting nearly 118,292 total coronavirus cases and more than 1,300 deaths.

The crisis has devastated the economy of the world´s top copper producer.

Economic activity plunged 14.1% in April from the same month a year ago, the central bank said on Monday, the steepest drop in at least 34 years as the world´s top copper producer reels from the impact of the coronavirus.

Economists widely predict double-digit unemployment and a sharp drop in gross domestic product by year´s end.

