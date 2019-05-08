UPDATE 1-Chile says April inflation 0.3 percent, 2 pct over 12 months

(Adds detail on inflation rate, context)

SANTIAGO, May 8 (Reuters) - Chile consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in April, the government’s official statistics agency said on Wednesday, boosted by a rise in food prices and transportation, but counterbalanced by a drop in the cost of clothing.

Annual inflation rose 2.0 percent in the 12 month period, remaining near the bottom of the central bank’s target range amid slowing growth in the country’s dominant mining sector.

The central bank’s inflation target for Chile, the world’s top copper producer, is 2.0 to 4.0 percent per year.

Reporting by Dave Sherwood Editing by Chizu Nomiyama