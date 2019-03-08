Noticias de Mercados
REFILE-Chile inflation registers no variation in Feb

SANTIAGO, March 8 (Reuters) - Chile’s consumer price index registered no variation in February, as rises in spending in areas like clothing and footwear were offset by decreases in food and non-alcoholic beverages, the government said on Friday.

The National Institute of Statistics said there had been a 0.2 percent increase so far this year and a 1.7 percent increase in the 12 months to February, below the central bank’s target inflation range of between 2 and 4 percent.

This week, the bank said it would however continue to gradually reduce monetary stimulus. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Catherine Evans)

