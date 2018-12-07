LATAM Airlines union workers plan strike set to begin midnight Friday

SANTIAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A union of workers at LATAM Airlines, Latin America’s largest airline, are planning to strike beginning on Friday at midnight local time (0300 GMT), the union said in a statement on Thursday.

The National Inter-Company Union of Workers of LATAM Airlines (SINLATAM), said it would hold a press conference at 8:30 a.m. local time to outline the demands of its workers and the impact the strike would have on LATAM flights and operations.

LATAM could not immediately be reached for comment.

The strike would be the second major walk-out faced by LATAM Airlines this year.

In April, the 1,000-member Cabin Crew Union of LAN Express, a subsidiary of LATAM, walked off the job, causing about 2,000 flight cancellations in Chile and some regional routes, affecting about 350,000 passengers.

LATAM has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood; editing by Diane Craft)