Lithium miner SQM says no economic impact yet from Chile protests

SANTIAGO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Chilean miner SQM, the world’s No. 2 lithium producer, said recent unrest in the South American nation had not impacted 2019 sales or volume forecasts.

Chief executive Ricardo Ramos told investors on a conference call that the company had yet to disclose any economic impact from the protests, saying the only problems it had faced to date were only logistical.

“We’ve had issues of coordination and transportation,” Ramos said. “But it’s not relevant in terms of costs.” (Reporting by Dave Sherwood)