Chile manufacturing drops 4.7 pct y/y

SANTIAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing production dropped by 4.7 percent in November compared to the previous year, government data showed on Monday. The drop was driven by a decline in food industry production, principally in salmon and trout, compared to the same period the previous year, government statistics agency INE said. Both metallic mining and utilities indexes saw an increase, however, nudging up month-on-month manufacturing production by 0.4 percent. November Reuters October November 2018 Poll 2018 2017 Changed on 0.4 -- 3.3 6.1 month (pct) Change on -4.7 -- 9.0 3.6 year (pct) (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)