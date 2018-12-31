Chile manufacturing drops 4.7 pct y/y

Noticias de Mercados
    SANTIAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing
production dropped by 4.7 percent in November
compared to the previous year, government data showed on Monday.
    The drop was driven by a decline in food industry
production, principally in salmon and trout, compared to the
same period the previous year, government statistics agency INE
said.
    Both metallic mining and utilities indexes saw an increase,
however, nudging up month-on-month manufacturing production by
0.4 percent.
    
             November    Reuters    October     November
             2018        Poll       2018        2017
 Changed on  0.4         --         3.3         6.1
 month                                          
 (pct)                                          
 Change on   -4.7        --         9.0         3.6
 year (pct)                                     
    

