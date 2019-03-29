Noticias de Mercados
Chile manufacturing output rose 0.8 percent in February

    SANTIAGO, March 29 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing
production rose 0.8 percent in February compared to
the previous year, government data showed on Friday.
    The slight increase was driven primarily by a year-on-year
increase in the production of metal products for use by the
mining industry, but counterbalanced by a sharp drop in the
output of leather products, the government statistics agency INE
said.
    Copper output in world top copper producer Chile dropped 8.6
percent to 417,097 tonnes in February, compared to January's
460,146 tonnes due to a drop in extraction and processing, as
well as heavy rains in northern Chile, INE said. 
    Total mining production dropped 9.4 percent in 12 months.
    
                   February    January     February
                   2019        2019        2018
 Change on month   -0.3        -0.2        1.1
 (pct)                                     
 Change on year    0.8         2.7         3.2
 (pct)                                     
 
  
    

 (Reporting by Dave Sherwood
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
