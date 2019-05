SANTIAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - Chile manufacturing production fell 1.4% in April compared to the previous year, government data showed on Friday, even as copper output edged up in the world’s top producer of the metal.

Copper output rose 2.3% to 462,046 tonnes in the month, the government statistics agency INE said. The jobless rate for the three-month period to April held steady ay 6.9%. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Adam Jourdan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)