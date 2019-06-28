Chile manufacturing creeps up in May, copper output down

SANTIAGO, June 28 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing production rose 1.9 percent in May compared to the previous year, government data showed on Friday. The slight increase was driven primarily by a year-on-year increase in the manufacture of chemicals, but was counterbalanced by a fall in the output of paper and related products, the government statistics agency INE said. Copper output in world top copper producer Chile dropped 1.2 percent to 492,322 tonnes in May due to a drop in copper processing and a continuing drop in ore grades, INE said. Total mining production dropped 2.0 percent in 12 months. May 2019 April 2019 May 2018 Change on month 2.1 0.6 0.0 (pct) Change on year 1.9 -1.4 1.6 (pct) (Reporting by Dave Sherwood Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)