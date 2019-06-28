Noticias de Mercados
Chile manufacturing creeps up in May, copper output down

    SANTIAGO, June 28 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing
production rose 1.9 percent in May compared to the
previous year, government data showed on Friday.
    The slight increase was driven primarily by a year-on-year
increase in the manufacture of chemicals, but was
counterbalanced by a fall in the output of paper and related
products, the government statistics agency INE said.
    Copper output in world top copper producer Chile dropped 1.2
percent to 492,322 tonnes in May due to a drop in copper
processing and a continuing drop in ore grades, INE said. 
    Total mining production dropped 2.0 percent in 12 months.
    
                   May 2019    April 2019  May 2018
 Change on month   2.1         0.6         0.0
 (pct)                                     
 Change on year    1.9         -1.4        1.6
 (pct)                                     
 
  
    

 (Reporting by Dave Sherwood
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
