Chile manufacturing up 5.7 pct in July, copper output up slightly

SANTIAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing production rose 5.7 percent in July compared to the previous year, government data showed on Friday. The slight increase was driven by a year-on-year increase of 8.9% in the production of food products, primarily salmon and trout, the government statistics agency INE said. Copper output in world top copper producer Chile dropped by 2.3% between January and July to 3.27 million tonnes, but rose by 0.4% in July, to 490,400 tonnes, compared to the same month the previous year, INE said. Total mining production rose 0.5% in 12 months. July 2019 June 2019 July 2018 Change on month 0.5 -2.4 -3.7 (pct) Change on year 5.7 -5.3 -0.7 (pct) (Reporting by Aislinn Laing Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)