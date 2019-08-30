Noticias de Mercados
Chile manufacturing up 5.7 pct in July, copper output up slightly

    SANTIAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing
production rose 5.7 percent in July compared to the
previous year, government data showed on Friday.
    The slight increase was driven by a year-on-year increase of
8.9% in the production of food products, primarily salmon and
trout, the government statistics agency INE said. 
    Copper output in world top copper producer Chile dropped by
2.3% between January and July to 3.27 million tonnes, but rose
by 0.4% in July, to 490,400 tonnes, compared to the same month
the previous year, INE said.   
    Total mining production rose 0.5% in 12 months.
       
                   July 2019   June 2019   July 2018
 Change on month   0.5         -2.4        -3.7
 (pct)                                     
 Change on year    5.7         -5.3        -0.7
 (pct)                                     
 
  
    

 (Reporting by Aislinn Laing
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
