Chile manufacturing drops in August, copper output up

SANTIAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing production fell 1.5 percent in August compared with the previous year, government data showed on Monday. The drop was driven primarily by a year-on-year fall in the production of food products, the government statistics agency INE said. Copper output in world top copper producer Chile rose 11 percent to 517,902 tonnes in August compared to the same month the previous year, INE said. Total mining production increased 5.3 percent in 12 months. Manufacturing August July 2019 August Output 2019 2018 Change on month -0.6 0.5 1.9 (pct) Change on year -1.5 5.7 4.2 (pct) (Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Alison Williams)