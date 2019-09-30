Noticias de Mercados
September 30, 2019 / 12:27 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Chile manufacturing drops in August, copper output up

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

    SANTIAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing
production fell 1.5 percent in August compared with
the previous year, government data showed on Monday.
    The drop was driven primarily by a year-on-year fall in the
production of food products, the government statistics agency
INE said.
    Copper output in world top copper producer Chile rose 11
percent to 517,902 tonnes in August compared to the same month
the previous year, INE said. 
    Total mining production increased 5.3 percent in 12 months.
    
 Manufacturing     August      July 2019   August
 Output            2019                    2018
 Change on month   -0.6        0.5         1.9
 (pct)                                     
 Change on year    -1.5        5.7         4.2
 (pct)                                     
 
  
    

 (Reporting by Dave Sherwood;
Editing by Alison Williams)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below