Chile says February manufacturing output up 3.7% yr/yr, copper up 8.3%

SANTIAGO, March 31 (Reuters) - Chile said manufacturing output increased 3.7% year on year in February while copper production increased 8.3% in the same period, the INE government statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Production of copper, of which Chile is the world´s largest supplier, reached 451.580 tonnes.

Manufacturing production, up from January´s 3.4% increase, showed a recuperation in the economy after a wave of social protests that started in October, and before the impact of the new coronavirus which was first reported in Chile at the end of February. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Andrew Heavens)