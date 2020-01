SANTIAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing production jumped 4.2 percent in December compared with the previous year, according to government data - despite more than two months of protests that weighed on the economy in late 2019.

Mining activity in the world’s top copper producer rose 2.8%. Copper production, however, fell slightly in December versus the same month the previous year, to 554,953 tonnes. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood; editing by John Stonestreet)