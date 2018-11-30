Chile manufacturing jumps 9.1 in October, copper output down slightly

SANTIAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing production jumped 9.1 percent in October, government data showed on Friday, after a surprise drop in output the previous month.

The sharp increase was driven primarily by a rebound in food industry production and strength in the heavy equipment and machinery manufacturing sector, government statistics agency INE said.

Chile, the world´s top copper exporter, produced 495,923 of copper in October, down 3.2 percent from the same month in 2017.

Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Bernadette Baum