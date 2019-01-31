Noticias de Mercados
January 31, 2019 / 12:34 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 6 minutes ago

Chile manufacturing up 0.8 pct y/y in December

    SANTIAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing
production rose 0.8 percent in December compared to
the previous year, government data showed on Thursday.
    The increase was driven by a jump in the production of heavy
machinery compared to the same period the previous year.
However, this was counterbalanced by a sharp decline in
automobile and trailer production, the government statistics
agency INE said.
    Mining production in December nudged upwards 1.3 percent
from a year earlier, boosted by an increase in the production of
lithium carbonate, but offset by a downturn in the production of
iron. 
    
             December    Reuters    November    December
             2018        Poll       2018        2017
 Change on   0.5         --         -0.6        -2.5
 month                                          
 (pct)                                          
 Change on   0.8         --         -4.7        -2.3
 year (pct)                                     
    

 (Reporting by Dave Sherwood;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
