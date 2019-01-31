Chile manufacturing up 0.8 pct y/y in December

SANTIAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing production rose 0.8 percent in December compared to the previous year, government data showed on Thursday. The increase was driven by a jump in the production of heavy machinery compared to the same period the previous year. However, this was counterbalanced by a sharp decline in automobile and trailer production, the government statistics agency INE said. Mining production in December nudged upwards 1.3 percent from a year earlier, boosted by an increase in the production of lithium carbonate, but offset by a downturn in the production of iron. December Reuters November December 2018 Poll 2018 2017 Change on 0.5 -- -0.6 -2.5 month (pct) Change on 0.8 -- -4.7 -2.3 year (pct) (Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)