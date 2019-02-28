Chile manufacturing rose 2.7 percent in January

SANTIAGO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing production rose 2.7 percent in January compared to the previous year, government data showed on Thursday. The increase was driven by a year-on-year increase of more than 50 percent in the production of pharmaceutical products and botanicals for use in pharmaceuticals, the government statistics agency INE said. Mining production in January dropped slightly to 460,000 tonnes in January compared to December's 558,000 tonnes due to a drop in extraction and processing, INE said. January Reuters December January 2019 Poll 2018 2018 Change on -0.2 -- 1.0 -0.3 month (pct) Change on 2.7 -- 2.7 3.3 year (pct) (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)