Chile manufacturing rose 2.7 percent in January

    SANTIAGO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing
production rose 2.7 percent in January compared to
the previous year, government data showed on Thursday.
    The increase was driven by a year-on-year increase of more
than 50 percent in the production of pharmaceutical products and
botanicals for use in pharmaceuticals, the government statistics
agency INE said.
    Mining production in January dropped slightly to 460,000
tonnes in January compared to December's 558,000 tonnes due to a
drop in extraction and processing, INE said. 
             January     Reuters    December    January
             2019        Poll       2018        2018
 Change on   -0.2        --         1.0         -0.3
 month                                          
 (pct)                                          
 Change on   2.7         --         2.7         3.3
 year (pct)                                     
    

 (Reporting by Aislinn Laing;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
