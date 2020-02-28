Chilean manufacturing up 3.4% in January, copper output up 1.4% - government

SANTIAGO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing rose 3.4% in January compared to the previous year, while mining production rose 1%, according to the government’s statistics agency.

Copper output rose 1.4%, the National Institute of Statistics said, reaching 466,723 tonnes in January.

The rise in manufacturing is the second, following a 4.2% rise in December, and comes despite three months of intense protests over inequality in Chile that left at least 31 people dead and caused millions of dollars of damage to business. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; editing by David Evans)