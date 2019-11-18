Chile's peso jumps 2.8% after constitution deal

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chile’s peso strengthened 2.8% against the dollar on Monday after lawmakers agreed on Friday to hold a referendum on replacing the country’s dictatorship-era constitution following fierce public protests.

In a second straight session of gains, the peso climbed to a one-week high of 751.35 to the dollar in early European trading.

Last week the currency had tumbled to a record low after more than a month of violent protests raging in the South American nation, leaving more than 20 people dead and wreaking billions in damages to both private business and public infrastructure.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Marc Jones