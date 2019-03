BUENOS AIRES, March 19 (Reuters) - Miner KGHM will extend negotiations with a union at its Chilean copper mine Sierra Gorda, averting a strike, a union representative said on Tuesday.

The company had until the end of Tuesday to request government mediation to help reach a deal with the union of 520 workers.

